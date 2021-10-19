New Pokémon teased in ‘found footage’ for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have come up with some rather unique ways to unveil new species of Pokémon over the years—and that hasn’t changed in the lead-up to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Similar to that of the Glimwood Tangle 24-hour stream that revealed Galarian Ponyta for Sword and Shield, a new set of “found footage” from the Hisui region has been released.

In the grainy and shaky footage that was discovered deep in the archives of the Canalave Library, an unnamed researcher is documenting the snowy landscape of an area that’s likely near Mt. Coronet or in the northern-most part of the Hisui region, based on the area and Pokémon being shown.

The researcher is excited to see wild Snowrunt in the area, but near the end of the recording, they encounter a Pokémon they at first think is either a Growlithe or Vulpix. After getting a closer look, however, they bat down those ideas.

The new species is described as being “adorable,” with white fur around its neck and on top of its head, along with a red-tipped tail. That does mostly fit the description of Hisuian Growlithe, but the round, yellow eyes are something new.

Regardless of the descriptions, the camera never shows us a glimpse of the Pokémon and the researcher is taken by surprise. Whether they were attacked or dropped the recording device in shock is up in the air, but fans are already starting to speculate on what new species might be revealed.

Unless the researcher had yet to see a Hisuian Growlithe, it’s unlikely that this is a tease for Hisuian Arcanine, if that’s even the name of the evolution. Snorunt was shown early in the trailer, so maybe a new evolution of the Ice-type keeps the alluring nature of Froslass while adding some fur to the look.

With teases like this, TPC usually releases more details within a week of sharing the content, so fans can likely expect to see a full reveal of whatever is being teased sooner rather than later.