As with every new core RPG entry in the Pokémon series, Sword and Shield has a bunch of new Pokémon to capture, train, and add to your collection as you try to be the very best, like no one ever was.

To bring all would-be trainers to date, we have compiled a list of all the new Pokémon coming to these games, so you have an idea of what to expect as we head towards the Nov. 15 release date on Nintendo Switch.

This list, however, doesn’t include Galarian forms which have their own list. With that in mind, here are all the Pokémon currently known to be in Sword and Shield‘s Galar Pokédex, along with their typing, and any evolutions they might have.

The Starters

Grookey (Grass), Scorbunny (Fire), and Sobble (Water)

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

The Legendaries

Zacian and Zamazenta

Zacian

Zamazenta

The Rest

Wooloo (Normal)

Gossifleur (Grass), Eldegoss (Grass)

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Drednaw (Water/Rock)

Corviknight (Flying/Steel)

Yamper (Electric)

Alcremie (Fairy)

Rolycoly (Rock)

Duraludon (Steel/Dragon)

Obstagoon (Dark/Normal)

Morpeko (Electric/Dark)

Polteageist (Ghost)

Cramorant (Flying/Water)

Sirfetch’d (Fighting)

This list will be updated as more Pokémon for the Galar region are revealed.