Here are all the Galarian Form Pokémon in Sword and Shield

New Galarian Form Pokemon were just revealed in the latest Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer, changing the looks of some of our favorite creatures from previous games to match the new region.

Similar to Alolan Form Pokémon from Sun and Moon, these Pokemon come with different typings and looks to previously beloved creatures to revitalize them in the new games.

With that in mind, here are the Galarian Form Pokémon we can expect to see in Sword and Shield when it releases this November.

Galarian Weezing (Type: Poison/Fairy)

Galarian Weezing consumes polluted air and poisonous gases for sustenance. The by-product of this consumption is purified air, which is spewed out from the tops of its heads.

Galarian Zigzagoon (Type: Dark/Normal)

The Zigzagoon of Galar never settle down and are known to inhabit all areas of the region, including fields, forests, and towns.

Galarian Linoone (Type: Dark/Normal)

Galarian Linoone can reach speeds of over 60 miles-per-hour and can deliver devastating Tackles and Headbutts.