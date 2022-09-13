Pokémon TCG collectors will soon have a unique item to add to their collections courtesy of GameStop as a new report says that an Eevee V Collection is headed to stores this November.

According to PokeBeach, the product is set to hit stores on Nov. 11, but there are few details about what it will include. Sources claim to the outlet the product will feature Eevee and its many Eeveelutions.

Of course, this does open things up for speculation about what exactly fans will find inside. Likely it will include alt-art reprints of Eeveelutions that are set to show up in Japan’s December set VSTAR Universe as PokeBeach notes.

Both Leafeon and Glaceon have been confirmed to show up in that set so it would seem likely that collectors in the West get their hands on them via this upcoming product.

Other cards from VSTAR Universe have also been featured in products like the Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection, and the highly anticipated Charizard Ultra Premium Collection both set to arrive in the coming months.

Also arriving at GameStop this December is an Arceus VSTAR Ultra-Premium Collection featuring exclusive dice, metal coin, playmat, and more. You can check out all of the details via PokeBeach here.

For now, this is all of the information available about the Eevee V Collection and much of it hasn’t yet been confirmed. One thing is for sure; if you’re an Eevee lover, it looks like you’ll have something to look forward to this holiday season.