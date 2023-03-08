Exclusive Pikachu Pop! figure makes its debut on the Pokémon Center website

The collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Funko is continuing to evolve, this time bringing an exclusive Pop! to the franchise’s official online store.

A new iteration of the Pikachu Pop! figure is now available for purchase for a limited time only via the official Pokémon Center website for $14.99, with limits of two per customer. This figure, known as the pearlescent version, features Pikachu in an idle pose with a glossy finish and an exclusivity sticker placed on the front of the box.

Shine bright!✨



Featuring a luminous pearlescent finish & a Pokémon Center exclusive sticker, the new limited edition Pokémon Center x Funko Pop! Pearlescent Pikachu will add a spark to your collection! ⚡



Shop now, exclusively at Pokémon Center

This special Pikachu figure is the first to be sold exclusively via the Pokémon Center website, and likely not the last. Other figures featuring some of the most recognizable creatures from the franchise have been available to purchase at various retailers for the past few years, with new additions being added every so often.

The official Pokémon Twitter account began teasing the release of this new Pop! figure following the annual celebration of Pokémon Day, with it being clear that Pikachu would be featured in some capacity. Fans speculated that this could be the debut of Shiny Pokémon Pop! figures, but following today’s reveal, it continues to be unclear if the partnership with Funko will bring those alternate colorations to life in the future.

Collectors wanting to get their hands on the pearlescent Pikachu Pop! figure should act quickly, though, since the exclusivity to the Pokémon Center will likely make it a highly sought-after item. There is no indication that this figure will be made available for purchase outside of this online store in the future.