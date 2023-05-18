Catch rates have become Pokémon Go fans’ latest panic after Master Ball release

Fear over the impending release of Master Balls in Pokémon Go reached boiling point on May 17 after players realized it could mean Niantic is planning to make Shiny Legendary and Shiny Mythical Pokémon no longer have a 100 percent catch rate.

Their catch rates have never actually been revealed, but according to players, they’ve always been able to catch them on the first attempt, regardless of what type of Pokéball they were using. But since Master Balls offer the same thing, players are convinced Niantic has every reason to change that moving forward.

Gamers expressed concerns via a Reddit thread on May 17. Some dissenters believe Master Balls will be extremely limited and therefore not impact catch rates, which seems to be the case early on.

Others, however, joined the chorus of complaints, claiming the fears are perfectly valid and the far likelier scenario.

If it ends up being true, it would be a stark contrast to what players were saying earlier this week about the Master Balls being the least useful on Shiny Legendary and Shiny Mythical Pokémon because they are a guaranteed catch.

That’s not the only concern the Pokémon Go community has about the incoming Master Balls items, either. When they were first teased on May 15, the initial reaction was that they were a greedy way for Niantic to profit from frustrated players struggling to catch Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres due to their low catch rates.

It seems like the reveal has sparked more fear than excitement, but that could change once Master Balls release as a part of the Season 10: Rising Heroes event on May 22.

Once the items arrive, Pokémon Go players will be able to obtain one of them for free by completing a Special Research task that will be available until June 1.

