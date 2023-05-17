Pokémon Go Master Ball: How it works, release date, and more

The wait for Pokémon’s ultimate capture technology is finally over. Niantic has finally brought the Master Ball to Pokémon Go, and with comes a way for players to guarantee any catch—though it also comes with a few catches as a mechanic.

As expected, the Master Ball will be a rare item only available during special occasions, starting with the finale event for Season 10: Rising Heroes.

First made available through a set of Special Research, players can use the Master Ball for the same purpose you would in a normal Pokémon game. When you throw it, it will catch whatever Pokémon it is used on without fail, but there are several things players need to know about the Pokémon Go version of this iconic item.

When does the Master Ball release in Pokémon Go?

The Master Ball will be added as part of the final event in Pokémon Go’s Season 10: Rising Heroes event. This means it will officially go live in the game at 10am local time on May 22, after which it will remain available in the game for some time.

Specifically, it will be added as part of the free seasonal Special Research that will be available with its next part during that time period. You can claim this research until June 1 at 10am local time when the next Pokémon Go season begins—it can be completed at any point to earn multiple rewards, including the Master Ball.

How does the Master Ball work in Pokémon Go?

While we don’t have the specifics yet, we do know Niantic is holding true to the Master Ball’s core mechanic—that being the ultimate capture tool.

This is the description for the Master Ball in Pokémon Go: “In the course of your travels, you may have heard of the very best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance—the Master Ball. When used, it will catch any Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon GO without fail, whether it be in the wild, through Lure Modules, after Raid Battles, or while using your Daily Adventure Incense.”

Some datamines have shown that there could be an animation played when the Master Ball is thrown that will keep players from potentially missing their throw, but that has not been confirmed yet. The only confirmed piece of content is the release date and how players can obtain the Master Ball in Pokémon Go.

