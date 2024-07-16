Can you catch a Shiny Tandemaus in Pokémon Go?

For many Pokémon players, a Shiny version is one of the biggest accomplishments you can get, and they’re much harder to find while playing Pokémon Go. With Tandeamus making its debut in the mobile game, fans wonder if there’s a chance to encounter a Shiny version of this Paldean Pokémon.

It’s not always clear whether a Pokémon’s Shiny version has made it to the mobile game. There’s a chance Niantic releases a Shiny version alongside a debut, and at other times, it may take them years to introduce it. Here’s what you need to know about if you can catch a Shiny Tandeamus in Pokémon Go.

Does Tandemaus have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Tracking down Tandemaus is more difficult for Pokémon Go players than they may initially expect. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Tandemaus does not have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go, we can confirm. With its debut, Niantic has decided not to release a Shiny version—we can probably expect it in to release in a few years. It’s possible Niantic may hold onto Tandemaus’ Shiny version to keep it around until they have a larger event involving the Paldea region, or the Paldea Tour event, in which they release all Shiny versions in a Pokémon region.

Even though the Shiny version is not around, the chance of catching a standard Tandemaus could prove to be challenging. There are only a handful of ways to encounter Tandemaus, such as through select Field Research or Timed Research tasks, with some featuring Tandemaus as a guaranteed encounter, such as during the Grow Together and Better Together ones. However, the more standard way of catching Tandemaus is by finding it while using the Party Play feature, where you play alongside friends in Pokémon Go.

Outside of the Party Play wild encounters, Tandemaus does not spawn in the wild and won’t be available for raids. Unless you’re playing the mobile game with a friend, don’t expect to find Tandemaus while wandering around your local neighborhoods in Pokémon Go.

However, there’s a chance Niantic may make it easier to encounter this Pokémon during select events, particularly if they release its Shiny version. For now, though, sync up with friends to see if you can get lucky and encounter a Tandemaus in the wild.

