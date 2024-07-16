Pokémon Go Better Together Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

There are several Timed Research tickets to work through while playing Pokémon Go. For those participating in the Better Together event, there’s a Timed Research available to all players, with a guaranteed Tandemaus encounter making it easier to catch this Pokémon at least once during the Ultra Unlock event.

The Better Together event is an Ultra Unlock reward for all Pokémon Go players. It was released because players completed enough Global Challenges during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event last weekend, bringing Tandemus and its evolved form, Maushold, to the mobile game.

How to complete Better Together Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

You can get the Better Together Timed Research when you log into Pokémon Go during the event, from July 17 to 22, starting at 10am in your local time zone. It is free to all mobile game players, which may entice you to jump into the game to grab it. But because it’s a Timed Research, ensure you have enough time to complete every task for the event. Timed Research tasks and rewards expire, whereas the Special Research tickets can be completed anytime, even if an event has already wrapped up.

There are only two sets of tasks for the Better Together Timed Research. Thankfully for trainers, it does have two Tandemaus encounters for completing these tasks. You should be able to catch them, but you may need to explore your local area while playing Pokémon Go and earn enough Tandemaus candy to evolve it into Maushold. Alternatively, you can choose to purchase the premium Timed Research for this event, Grow Together, for more guaranteed Tandemaus encounters and rewards.

These are all the tasks and rewards you can get for completing the Better Together Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Tasks Rewards Catch 30 Pokémon Sneasel encounter Complete five Field Research tasks Marowak encounter Earn 20,000 XP Yamask encounter Explore 3km Raichu encounter

All task 1 completion rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Tandemaus encounter.

Task 2

Tasks Rewards Catch 30 Pokémon Hisuian Sneasel encounter Complete five Field Research tasks Alolan Marowak encounter Earn 20,000 XP Galarian Yamask encounter Explore 3km Alolan Raichu encounter

All task two completion rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Tandemaus encounter.

