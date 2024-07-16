Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon Go Grow Together Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Work your way through this premium Timed Research.
Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 03:52 pm

With the end of Pokémon Go‘s Go Fest 2024 event, a new event arises with the rewards of the latest Ultra Unlocks. The first is the Better Together event, and it comes with the Grow Together Timed Research that you can choose to purchase in-game.

The Grow Together Timed Research is a limited-time ticket you can buy from the in-game store. If you’d rather avoid it, the Better Together Timed Research ticket is available to all Pokémon Go players. Grow Together does have more tasks and rewards, which makes sense for a paid experience. We’ll list every task you need to complete and the rewards you get for them below.

How to complete Grow Together Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Pokemon Go Tandemaus sweater
There are four tasks you can complete throughout the Grow Together Timed Research. Image via Niantic

The Grow Together Timed Research releases alongside the Better Together Ultra Unlock event. The Ultra Unlock event became available only as Pokémon Go players could complete the many Global Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest 2024. The Ultra Unlock event is broken up into three distinct events, with Better Together being the first, releasing Tandemaus and its evolved form, Maushold. There’s also a chance for you to catch the Family of Three Maushold version.

But expect to take several days to work through this Timed Research. The first task requires you to work on it for five days, where you’ll be attempting to complete one objective. After completing this one, many trainers will likely hope the other tasks in this Timed Research do not follow the same pattern.

These are the tasks and rewards for working through the Grow Together Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

TasksRewards
Earn 10,000 XPFeebas encounter
Explore 20kmOne Lucky Egg
Visit PokéStop on five different daysThree Rare Candies

All task 1 completion rewards: 10,000 XP and a Lucky Egg

We’ll update this guide as we learn more about the many tasks for this Timed Research.

