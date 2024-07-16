How to find Tandemaus in Pokémon Go

Tandemaus and its evolution Maushold are new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go as part of July 17’s Ultra Unlock: Better Together event. Finding one, though, is perhaps more complicated than it needs to be.

From 10am on July 17 until July 22 at 8pm local time, Tandemaus is available to catch for a limited time, but you wouldn’t know that if you looked at the overworld. It won’t spawn in the wild but instead has a unique way to find and catch it. So best of luck, trainers—you’re going to need it.

Where to find and catch Tandemaus during Ultra Unlock: Better Together in Pokémon Go

Where is it hiding? Image via Niantic

Tandemaus is a frustrating Pokémon to find in Pokémon Go, because it’s locked behind convoluted methods and is not a wild Pokémon spawn.

During Ulta Unlock: Better Together, three ways exist to get a Tandemaus, including the following methods:

Party Play Challenges and teaming up with friends to complete tasks.

and teaming up with friends to complete tasks. Field Research Tasks .

. A free Timed Research Task Reward that also gives you XP, Stardust, and other Pokémon.

It’s another case of Niantic adding a new Pokémon into the game that isn’t a wild spawn. But with Tandemaus locked to Party Play (of all things), it’ll make future attempts to catch it tedious if you’re a solo player with no one to play with.

Granted, Niantic will likely make it a wild spawn eventually for a future event. For at least its debut, however, players might be a little exasperated to find out the limited ways to find it.

