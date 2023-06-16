Can Sigilyph be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Sigilyph was first added to Pokémon Go in January 2020 as one of several creatures from the Unova region that was released alongside the Trade Evolution feature.

Flashforward to 2023 and Sigilyph remains one of the more elusive ‘mons to catch in all of Pokémon Go, being a region-exclusive Pokémon that can typically only be found around Egypt and Greece. Considering the Pokédex entry for the Avianoid Pokémon describes it as the guardian of an ancient city, it’s perhaps no surprise that it is so rare to encounter.

Of course, this is all without even considering whether or not a special Shiny version of Sigilyph exists in Pokémon Go.

Can you catch Shiny Sigilpyh in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it appears Sigilyph is among the region-exclusive Pokémon that have yet to see their Shiny version released for trainers to catch in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Sigilpyh has long remained in Pokémon Go’s game files for fans to dig up, though, and it seems to sport the same green, orange, and red alternate colorations that have been chronicled previously in the series with titles like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

Sigilyph's shiny is so stunning… I'm considering wild hunting it in Black 2 (and putting to use the shiny charm I got like a decade ago) pic.twitter.com/HuWMToZOR8 — cringing with babish 🧡🤍💖 (@ReyMoradoCos) May 25, 2023

Related: Can Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

During Pokémon Go Fest 2023, attendees in Osaka, London, and New York City will have the rare opportunity to catch the standard version of Sigilyph outside of its usual region, as well as encounter Shiny Dewpider, Shiny Petilil, Shiny Golett, and Shiny Skrelp for the first time in Pokémon Go for the first time.

About the author