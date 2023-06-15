Can Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon were added to Pokémon Go all the way back in the A Unova Unveiling event in 2019. As a massive fan of the trio of Generation V Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Black and White, I was thrilled about it at the time and I’ve been using Hydreigon ever since. I have a soft spot for Dragon-type Pokémon. Plus, the fact it’s a Dark-type is an added bonus. It has been a formidable companion in battle throughout the years and I can’t imagine my party without it.

I love their design as is, but the Shiny forms are even better. It has green skin rather than blue skin, and in my opinion, it matches better with the secondary colors. But while it’s been available in the core series for years, it wasn’t available in Pokémon Go for a while. Thankfully, that isn’t the case anymore.

Can you catch Shiny Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon in Pokémon Go?

Yes, it is possible to catch a Shiny Deino and evolve it into a Shiny Zweilous and eventually a Shiny Hydreigon in Pokémon Go. This wasn’t the case for about a year, but that changed once its Shiny form was added as a part of the Dragon Week event in July 2020.

You can find and catch a Shiny Deino in the wild or by hatching from a 10km Egg, but the odds are slim. It took a lot of time in my experience, but I managed to find one in the wild eventually. There’s no tip or trick to increase the odds. The best advice I can give is to play a lot. Our experts will say the same.

Once you’ve done that, you can evolve it into Shiny Zweilous and Shiny Hydreigon with Deino Candy. Like other Shiny Pokémon, it will maintain its Shiny form throughout the evolutionary process. I know it might sound tedious, but if you love them as much as I do, it’s worth the trouble.

