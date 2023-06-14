Can Binacle and Barbaracle be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Binacle and Barbaracle are two Rock/Water-type Pokémon first introduced in Gen VI’s X and Y. The two barnacle Pokémon might look silly at first with their faces on what appears to be hands, but underestimate them and you might get scratched by their sharp claws.

Since Binacle and Barbaracle are both already on the long list of available Pokémon in Pokémon Go, the question is whether or not they can be Shiny in the mobile game yet.

Can you catch Shiny Binacle and Barbaracle in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Binacle and Barbaracle can be Shiny in Pokémon Go, so go ahead and Shiny hunt them. Both of their Shiny variants easily stand out, making them worth the hunt.

Unlike many other evolutionary lines, Barbaracle actually keeps the same Shiny color palette as Binacle after it evolves, which is great if you appreciate the bolder vibes it gives off.

Related: The 10 rarest Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The best part about their Shinies has to be their claws. While the standard Binacle and Barbaracle have plain white claws, their Shinies have leafy green claws. They also have pink stripes instead of orange for a fresh new look.

The most recent event featuring Binacle was the June 13 Spotlight Hour, during which the Pokémon’s spawn rates were boosted. If you happened to stumble upon a Shiny during that time, consider evolving it into Shiny Barbaracle with 50 Candies if you want the power boost or prefer the evolved form more.

About the author