Can Regigigas be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As the master of the Legendary Titans, Regigigas is a massive force to be reckoned with. The colossal Pokémon was first introduced in Gen IV after the initial Regi Trio and has since migrated over to Pokémon Go.

Like every other Pokémon in the franchise, Regigigas has a rarer Shiny variant with a different color scheme from the original. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Shiny is in Pokémon Go yet, though. Sometimes it takes a while for the Shiny to be officially released after a new Pokémon species is added to the app.

Related: Can Skorupi and Drapion be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch Shiny Regigigas in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Regigigas can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. In fact, Regigigas will be appearing in five-star raids alongside Shadow Raids during the Rising Shadows event, and you might even encounter a Shiny if you’re lucky. Take advantage and try to catch the Shiny Legendary while the event lasts.

In addition to being a rare Shiny Legendary Pokémon, Shiny Regigigas also looks pretty awesome. Its usual yellow face, wrists, and shoulders all become dark blue. Meanwhile, the base layer of its body goes from white to a pretty baby blue. With the nice contrast between the dark and light blues, Shiny Regigigas even outshines the original design.

Related: Can Poochyena and Mightyena be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The pure Normal-type Legendary might get confused for a Water or Ice type with the blue theme, but the Shiny aesthetic is definitely worth it.

About the author