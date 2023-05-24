Skorupi and Drapion are the two poisonous scorpions of the Pokémon franchise, and they’ve crawled their ways into Pokémon Go. The two scorpions are among the many Poison types being featured in the Rising Shadows event from May 22 to May 28.

During the event, Skorupi will be one of the Pokémon with boosted spawn rates for wild encounters, meaning players can take advantage and catch as many little scorpions as they can before the event ends.

While you’re hunting Skorupi, you might be wondering if there’s a chance to run into a Shiny variant.

Can Skorupi and Drapion be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Although there are certain Pokémon that are currently Shiny-locked, we can confirm both Shiny Skorupi and Shiny Drapion are in the game. It’ll take a bit of luck, yes, but this is great news considering how cool their Shiny variants look.

Instead of its usual purple body, Shiny Skorupi is a bold red color. It still retains its sky-blue eyes, which really pop against its red body. Overall, Skorupi seems like a strong contender for one of the title’s best Shinies.

Drapion’s Shiny variant is much more subtle, swapping its cold-toned purple out for more of a light burgundy. It might not stand out as much as Shiny Skorupi, but it’s not a bad Shiny either. Needless to say, both scorpions are definitely worth the grind for Shiny hunters.

