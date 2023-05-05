Can Fennekin be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Fennekin will be featured in a ​​Pokémon GO community day which will be held on May 21, 2023. Whenever a Pokémon gets featured, players automatically wonder whether the shiny version of that Pokémon exists in Pokémon GO.

During community days and spotlight hours, selected Pokémon appear more frequently in the wild. More encounters translate to higher chances of catching a shiny, only if that Pokémon’s shiny variant is in Pokémon GO.

Is shiny Fennekin available in Pokémon GO?

Yes, shiny Fennekin is available in Pokémon GO and players will have an odds of one to 500 when it comes to catching it. The shiny Fennekin features silver sheen instead of the regular version’s golden fur. If you happen to spot a Fennekin with silver details, get ready to deploy some berries since you won’t want to miss it.

How to catch a shiny Fennekin in Pokémon GO

Players can catch a shiny Fennekin by simply getting more encounters with the Pokémon. Take advantage of its increased spawns during community days and complete research tasks that have Fennekin encounters as rewards.

Considering the number of Pokémon, it’ll take a while for all of them to get their time under the spotlight. Like most players, there are community days we want to see in Pokémon GO in 2023 so we can complete the missing pieces in our shiny Pokédex. Catching a shiny Pokémon without community days and spotlight hours tends to be significantly more difficult due to the lesser number of overall encounters.