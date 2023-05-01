Another Kalos starter finally gets the spotlight in May’s Pokémon Go Community Day

Be sure to adventure as much as you can during the three-hour duration.

A long-awaited Community Day is finally set to take place in Pokémon Go, introducing a Shiny variant of a popular Pokémon that many players began their journeys with in the Kalos region.

Fennekin, the Fox Pokémon, is bringing its bright flames into the spotlight of the upcoming Pokémon Go Community Day, set to take place on May 21 from 2pm to 5pm local time. Not only will this Fire-type Pokémon appear en masse during the event’s duration, but players will finally be able to encounter and catch a Shiny Fennekin for themselves, complete with a silver fur coat.

That’s a lot of hot air for such a small Pokémon!



Here’s everything you need to know about May’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay!https://t.co/ggz7yltPOx pic.twitter.com/uR8pJI3xD0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 1, 2023

Fennekin was one of the three choices players had for their starter Pokémon when preparing to adventure around the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Y. It and its evolutions, Braixen and Delphox, have become increasingly popular since their release thanks to their inclusion in the anime alongside protagonist Serena in the Pokémon XY series. This has even led to members of the evolutionary line becoming playable characters in spinoff titles like Pokken Tournament DX and Pokémon UNITE.

This will also be the first time that a starter Pokémon has been featured in a new Community Day since Chespin in January, with only Froakie left to complete the Kalos trio—who is expected to have its own spotlight later this year.

Players who evolve Fennekin all the way into Delphox during the Community Day duration and up to five hours after it concludes will reward their Delphox with the exclusive move Blast Burn. Niantic is also introducing Mystical Fire as a Charge Attack that Delphox can learn starting with this event, though it will not be exclusive and can be learned at any point whether it be normally or through a Charged TM.

There will be a Special Research made available in the shop for $1 prior to the start of the Community Day known as “Fur and Flames,” which provides players with more encounters of Fennekin and a final encounter with Delphox. Players will also receive various bonuses as they partake in catching Fennekin over the course of three hours, including double catch Candy, triple Stardust on catches, three-hour Incenses, and an additional Special Trade.

Players can look forward to an abundance of Fennekin flooding their games alongside the Fennekin Community Day in Pokémon Go on May 21, with the increased spawn rates and bonuses only lasting from 2pm to 5pm local time.