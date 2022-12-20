Is Chespin shiny in Pokémon Go?

The seventh generation of starter Pokémon is set to finally get shiny forms quite soon as eager trainers look to find and collect them into their collections in Pokémon Go.

Of the starters from Kalos, Chespin is a beloved one due to its beefy final evolution Chestnaught, a staunch Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon that can be useful during raids and in the battle league in certain team compositions.

But the question remains: when can you catch its shiny form?

Can Chespin be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Chespin will be shiny in Pokémon Go from Jan. 7, 2023, at 2pm local time. This is when Chespin Community Day will begin and Chespin’s shiny form will officially be a part of the game.

Until Jan. 7, Chespin will not be able to be shiny no matter where you find it so if you want a chance to get a Shiny Chespin you will need to wait until the start of 2023 to find and get one in your party.

Community day is your best chance to get a shiny due to increased chances, so if you can be sure to play the game on Jan. 7 between the hours of 2pm and 5pm to find a mass amount of them while playing.