Delphox is coming to Pokémon UNITE next week

TiMi Studio has revealed that Delphox will be Pokemon UNITE’s next playable character.

The announcement was made in a tweet issued by the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account. Delphox will be available in UNITE on June 8, five days from today. Prior to the reveal, the account had teased a new Fire-type playable character, which turned out to be the final form of Pokémon X and Y’s Fire-type first partner Pokémon Fennekin.

Engulf the competition in flames! Delphox joins #PokemonUNITE on June 8! pic.twitter.com/LUYP9dW0os — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 3, 2022

While the devs haven’t revealed the character’s moveset or stats yet, they did reveal that Delphox will be a ranged attacker. Delphox is the fourth Fire-type Pokémon to be added to the game, joining Charizard, Talonflame, and Cinderace, two of whom are also first partner Pokémon. Other Pokémon in the ranged category include Alolan Ninetails, who can blast opponents with powerful Ice-type moves from a distance, and Gardevoir, who can create Psychic combos to tear enemies apart.

Delphox’s reveal was accompanied by two pieces of key art. One was the teaser image, which showed rings of fire spreading across the battlefield. This image hinted at Delphox’s type and status as a ranged attacker. The second was an image of Delphox itself weaving the rings of fire, confirming its inclusion and showing off what it might look like in the thick of battle.

Prior to Delphox’s reveal, Psychic-type ranged attacker Espeon was the most recently-added Pokémon in UNITE. The devs seem to be focusing on ranged Pokemon right now since three of the five most recently-released Pokémon have featured ranged attacks and abilities.

Delphox will be available in-game on June 8.