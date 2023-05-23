Stunky is one of seven Pokémon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the Pokémon Go Rising Shadows event between May 22 and 28, which also marks the debut of Shadow Raids. It isn’t the star of the show, but the Poison and Dark-type Pokémon introduced in Gen IV, along with its evolved form, Skuntank, is an excellent Pokémon to pick up.

Not only is their toxic moveset handy, but these skunk-like Pokémon look adorable. In fact, the only way they could look any better is by having a glistening Shiny form. Players can’t get enough of Shinies and say they have some of the best designs.

Since some of these Team Go Rocket-themed Pokémon, including Ekans, Koffing, Houndour, Poochyeena, and Skorupi have a chance of appearing as Shinies, it’s natural to assume the same can be said for Stunky and Skuntank.

But is that actually true, or are Pokémon Go players out of luck?

Can Stunky and Skuntank be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Stunky and Skuntank can not be Shiny in Pokémon Go. They’re one of the few Pokémon who do not have Shiny variants, unlike some of the other Pokémon in the event, so don’t waste your time looking for one.

You’d be better off trying to catch the others in Shiny form. A number of them are tied to Shadow Raids, like Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, Shiny Shadow Poliwag, Shiny Shadow Machop, Shiny Shadow Beldum, and Shiny Shadow Sneasel. Others can be found in Raids and Mega Raids across Pokémon Go, too.

Stunky and Skuntank will likely receive Shiny forms down the road. Niantic tends to wait a while before Pokémon in Pokémon Go can have Shiny forms. It typically happens when they headline an event.

If or when that happens, you’ll need to find and catch them all over again.

