Poochyena debuted in Pokémon Go along with a bunch of other Hoenn-region Pokémon in Dec. 2017. It has been a staple part of Team Go Rocket’s lineup ever since and has been appearing more frequently in the wild during the Rising Shadows event between May 22 and May 28, which also marks the debut of Shadow Raids.

It isn’t headlining the event by any means. The highly sought-after Shadow Mewtwo is stealing the show. Still, there’s never been a better time to catch the Dark-type Pokémon and its evolved form, Mightyena.

The stylish hyena-like Pokémon are decent pickups for any Pokémon Go player who wants to embrace their inner Team Go Rocket Grunt. If you’re a trainer who likes a bit more flair, however, you might be wondering if they have Shiny forms.

Can Poochyena and Mightyena be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Poochyena and Mightyena do have Shiny forms in Pokémon Go. Niantic released them in Feb. 2018 as a part of the Lunar New Year 2018 event, and they’ve been available ever since.

Rather than having the usual white and black fur with red and yellow eyes, it has gold and brown fur with red and white eyes. These features carry over when it evolves into Shiny Mightyena, too.

As with all Shiny Pokémon, the odds of finding them are slim. They’re only available on a chance basis in each encounter. Given how many will be available through the event, you’ll have a slightly better chance of finding a Shiny Poochyena.

This is good news for fans who are disappointed that Stunky and Skuntank, two other Pokémon tied to the event, still don’t have Shiny forms despite debuting in Oct. 2018. There will be other Pokémon with Shiny forms appearing more frequently in the wild too, including Ekans, Houndour, Koffing, Marill, and Skorupi.

About the author