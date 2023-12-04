Feebas and its evolution Milotic joined the Pokémon Go roster several years ago, and players are wondering if the fish species can be obtained in a Shiny form.

Feebas isn’t a common spawn in Pokémon Go, so getting it and its Candy isn’t an easy venture. However, you’ll have more chances of encountering near water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans as it’s a Water-type Pokémon species. It will also hatch from 10-kilometer eggs, which also are of the rarest kind.

Once you’ve caught it, you’ll need 100 candies to evolve it into Milotic. It’s one of the best Water-type Pokémon in the mobile game, but since Feebas encounters are rare, it’ll take you some time to get enough of them. You can also get candies by setting it as your Buddy, but you’ll have to walk for a very long distance to get the right number of candies. To evolve it, you’ll also have to walk with Feebas as Buddy for 20 kilometers.

Before you prepare your Shiny hunt, you should know if they’re available in Pokémon Go.

Can Feebas be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Screenshot via Niantic

Yes, Feebas can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. The Shiny version bear the same odds as other species, which is about one in 500. It corresponds to around 0.2 percent of encounters, so you’ll likely have to specifically look for it to find one.

The Shiny version of Feebas is pretty recognizable: its brown scales become pink. Milotic features a similar transformation.

How do you get Shiny Feebas in Pokémon Go?

The ways to get a Shiny Feebas are similar to other species. You can get it using two methods: either play normally and encounter it in the wild, or hatch it from eggs. The latter will take a lot more time since you’re not even sure of getting Feebas from eggs. But you can also watch out from specific events that will boost the odds of its Shiny encounters, or of its general encounters.

How hard is it to find a Shiny Feebas in Pokémon Go?

It’s incredibly difficult to find a Shiny Feebas, as it is for all other Shiny versions in the mobile game. However, you can get more luck by participating to events that highlight the species. It’s the case of the Spotlight Hour of the Timeless Travels season.

The Pokémon species is getting its event on Dec. 5. During that event, players don’t get more odds to get its Shiny counterpart, but they can encounter more of them and are rewarded the double of candies. The bonus is active for an hour (between 6 and 7pm), so players can use two Incenses to increase their chances in their hunt.