‘Let them cook’: Pokémon Go players are hyped for Timeless Travels season, Hisuian content

Pokémon Go players have felt the last few seasons of content were pretty lacking, despite some exciting new Pokémon debuts, but the upcoming Timeless Travels season starting in December has those same people hyped for a number of reasons.

The Season of Timeless Travels begins at the end of this week, on Friday, Dec. 1 and will then run through the end of February 2024, meaning we have three full months of content that will mix standard Pokémon Go events with themed inclusions for Hisuian Pokémon making their debut. The trailer alone had players more excited than most recent seasons based on its music, visuals, and what it was promising.

This season is starting off sharp. Image via Niantic

The Hisuian regional variants for Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott have already been shown off and Wyrdeer is also making its Pokémon Go debut in December. There were also big hints for what could be included in Go Tour 2024, seeing as Dialga and Palkia were both shown as silhouettes and have yet to have their Origin Forms added to the handheld game, something players think could be tied to the listed Adamant Time event on Dec. 11. “We should be getting Origin Dialga and Palkia with this? Hyped,” Reddit user Drayarr said.

The spread of content for December is highlighted by returning holiday events, the end-of-year Community Day double feature, and Raid Days for both Hisuian Samurott and Wyrdeer—though there are some players dissatisfied that the Hisuian evolutions seem to be locked behind raids and won’t be naturally available for Dewott or Stantler. “I am disappointed that they don’t just create a method for evolving Hisuian Pokemon. I had a 98 percent Oshawott waiting just in case, but I guess that ain’t going to happen,” Reddit user GardenSquid1 said.

The Spotlight Hours for the month are also getting some love, specifically Feebas on Dec. 5 and Vanilite on Dec. 26, along with a lot of players getting “FUCKING HYPED” for the return of Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem to raids and the tease of Shadow Ho-Oh. The seasonal Go Battle League update announced some big changes too, including nerfs for powerful attacks like Psychic and Breaking Swipe, which is already a great sign for the health of the game. Generally, Timeless Travels’ reveal was received positively by players and creators who are excited for what is to come.

Now we just need to wait and hear more about Go Tour 2024, which should be dropping some info once the countdown timer hits zero on Niantic’s official website.