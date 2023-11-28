Wyrdeer gallops into Pokémon Go just in time for the holidays

The Hisui adventure is continuing in Pokémon Go with Wyrdeer set to make its debut on Dec. 23 through a raid day event.

This will be Wyrdeer’s official debut in the game and, by looks of it, the only way you can get the Pokémon currently. While Stantler does evolve into Wyrdeer naturally, there is no news currently if players will be able to evolve the Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Were you expecting this Pokémon to arrive for the holidays? Image via Niantic

Not much is currently known about the raid day event other than it’s set to begin on Dec. 23. But if previous raid day events are anything to go by, it’ll likely start at 2pm local time, end at 5pm local time, and have an increased chance of finding a Shiny version of Wyrdeer during the day’s festivities.

This would follow the same format we saw last year when Avalugg was added close to the holidays with an increased chance of finding its Shiny form over a small period of time.

This news coincides with the announcement of Pokémon Go’s next season, Timeless Travels, which begins on Dec. 1. The season is hyper-focused on Hisui Pokémon such as Hisui Samurott, Typlosion, and more and will likely coincide with a potential Sinnoh/Hisui Pokémon tour event early next year.

There is currently a countdown teasing such a thing right now on the official Pokémon Go website, so we won’t need to wait much longer to see what Niantic has in store for this upcoming season.