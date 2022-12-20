Special costumed Eeveelutions and Hisuian Avalugg spice up Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday event

Get ready for an Eevee-filled Christmas celebration in Pokémon Go. Niantic added some additional content to the game’s Winter Holiday event Part II today.

There isn’t much to look at overall, and some players will be disappointed to see yet another piece of ticketed research being added instead of more free content, but there is at least a little bit of holiday goodness dropping ahead of the weekend.

From now until Dec. 31, players can expect to see two new sets of Pokémon making their debut. The first is Eevee and all of its evolutions wearing special holiday hats, while Beatic will be appearing with a new holiday ribbon too. Lucky players who are playing the event can even encounter a Pikachu wearing a Winter Carnival outfit.

The new event ticket will be $5 and give players access to Timed Research and rewards like an event-themed avatar pose, Incense, Abomasnow Mega Energy, and various event-themed Pokémon encounters.

The main piece of content outside of the new event Pokémon players will be interested in is the upcoming Winter Wonderland event and Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day—both of which begin on Dec. 24.

The Winter Wonderland event will feature a slew of new content being added to the game to coincide with the ongoing Winter Holiday event. It will run from Dec. 24 at 10am local time to Dec. 25 at 8pm local time and include a special Collection Challenge with a guaranteed Galarian Mr. Mime encounter on offer.

Hisuian Avalugg will make its Pokémon Go debut from 2pm to 5pm local time on Dec. 24 during its own Raid Day. It will be featured in three-star raids with increased Shiny odds, and players can receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event.