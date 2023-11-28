Pokémon Go New Season Timeless Travels to bring a host of Hisui Pokémon in December

Pokémon Go has finally revealed its new season, Timeless Travels, and it looks to be setting us up for a whirlwind few months with the introduction of fan-requested Hisui Pokémon.

In a new blog post and trailer posted on X (formerly Twitter), trainers see a tease of some of the things they can expect from Dec. 1, when the new season goes live at 10 am local time.

A journey through time and space awaits! 🕰️✨ #TimelessTravels pic.twitter.com/zS58QBha7K — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2023

Some of the Hisui Pokémon showcased currently include the Hisui starter Pokémon of Samurott, Typlosion, and Decidueye. Hisui Samurott will be the first of the three Hisui starter Pokémon to be given a spotlight as it is set to have a raid day on Dec. 3 from 2pm to 5pm local time. There will be an increased chance of finding a shiny version of it during this time, as well as increased stardust and XP from raid battles.

On top of Hisui, 2023’s final Community Day was shown off briefly, which will run from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17 and bring back all community Pokemon from the entire year, such as Chespon, Axew, and more.

Some new content may have also been teased for the game, including what appears to be a new Hiker-like NPC, the return of Shadow Ho-Oh, and a new costumed Pikachu. Fans will also be hoping that this new season finally gives us some of Sinnoh’s unreleased Pokémon, such as Arceus, Manaphy, and Phione.

As we head into the new year, it is likely that a Sinnoh event will coincide with the Hoenn event last year, and with the release of Hisuian Pokémon, maybe even Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga will make an appearance to coincide with it.