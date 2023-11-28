Hisuian Samurott finally joins Pokémon Go with December’s first Raid event

Pokémon Go players will finally be able to catch Hisuian Samurott as it joins the game with a Raid Event on Dec. 3. Hisuian Samurott will appear in Gyms, with a Shiny version of the Pokemon also available, while players will be able to buy tickets during the Raid that grant various bonuses and items.

The Raid Event was revealed by Niantic on Nov. 28. It’ll only last three hours, from 2pm to 5pm local time on Dec. 3, so players should mark their agendas and set up an alarm to avoid missing it.

Shiny Hisuian Samurott is joining the roster. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Image via Niantic

Players will have more chances of encountering Hisuian Samurott and its Shiny version by buying a $5 event ticket: they’ll earn eight more Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, more Rare Candy XL chances, half more XP and doubled Stardust from Raid Battles.

Even if players don’t buy a ticket, they’ll be able to encounter Hisuian Samurott in Gyms for three hours on Dec. 3. They’ll also receive five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs and enhanced chances of encountering the species’ Shiny version.

While the event will likely encourage Party Play, which improves chances of winning Raid Battles, Pokémon Go players from remote areas won’t be forgotten. The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 on Dec. 3, as well as on Dec. 2 for players who want to lay the groundwork for the event the next day.

This event will kick off the Season of Timeless Travels, which is launching on Dec. 1. Other Hisui starters, Typlosion, and Decidueye, will also be on the spotlight during the season, although it’s still unclear when.