Best Nature for Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake is one of the newest Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This fierce Water/Dragon-type is the past Paradox counterpart of Suicine, one of the Legendary beasts from the Johto region.

Unlike Suicine, Walking Wake stands up on its hind legs while its purple fur resembles more of a lion’s mane. Its tails also take on a thicker shape than Suicine’s ribbon tails.

Another big difference between Suicine and Walking Wake is how their stats are distributed. While Suicine has always been known for its bulk, Walking Wake relies more on its Special Attack and Speed.

In addition, Walking Wake comes with its signature move Hydro Steam, a powerful Special Attack that gets boosted in the sun. This works perfectly with the past Paradox Pokémon’s shared Ability, Protosynthesis, which gives the user an additional boost in their highest stat in the sun or with the Booster Energy.

Based on its stat distribution and move pool, Walking Wake would make a great hard-hitting Special Attacker with decent Speed to back it up. And now that players can catch and add Walking Wake to their teams, they might have some questions about the new Paradox Pokémon, such as whether or not it can be Shiny. Competitive players might be more interested to know which Nature would be the best for it.

Best Natures for Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

At 125, Special Attack is naturally Walking Wake’s highest stat. If you want your Walking Wake to do the most damage as possible, it will need a Nature that increases Special Attack. This, along with special offensive EV training, ensures Protosynthesis will boost Walking Wake’s Special Attack.

Giving it a positive Speed Nature also wouldn’t be a bad choice. With max Speed, Walking Wake is guaranteed to outspeed popular competitive Pokémon such as Garchomp, Arcanine, and Palafin.

If you’d rather have a bulkier Walking Wake that can tank a few hits, its Defense and Special Defense stats might also be worth boosting with defensive Natures as well. Just keep in mind you’ll be giving up a bit of offensive pressure.

Since Walking Wake can’t reach its full potential as a physical attacker, all of the best Natures should lower its Attack (its least important stat). See the list below for all the viable Natures for Walking Wake.