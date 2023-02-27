Can Walking Wake be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The latest event raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have welcomed two new Paradox Pokémon to the Paldea region: Walking Wake, the ancient form of Suicune, and Iron Leaves, the future form of Virizion. And with any new Pokémon’s arrival, Shiny fans across the globe will likely be preparing for their next hunt.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves’ arrival in Scarlet and Violet come as part of the Pokémon Day 2023 celebrations. In a new Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company unveiled a ton of new events and in-game rewards, including DLC for Scarlet and Violet and pre-order bonuses, the highly anticipated Pokémon Sleep, and updates to older titles like UNITE, Pokémon Café, and Pokémon Masters EX.

Related: How to get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can find either Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in the Tera Raid Crystals that are scattered around Paldea, depending on which version of the game they own. Walking Wake is exclusive to Scarlet, while Iron Leaves can only be found in Violet, but you can join other players’ raids if you have a Nintendo Online subscription to catch both. Regardless of which version you own, you’ll want to bring strong Pokémon to face these Paradox species; both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves’ raids are five stars, meaning they’re both level 75, and they have access to powerful moves.

Shortly after the raids went live, leaked images surfaced online, showing off Shiny forms for both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Walking Wake’s Shiny form sports a lighter shade of teal than its base color pattern with a royal blue mane. With these forms clearly existing in the games’ files, many trainers may be wondering if it’s possible to catch Shiny forms for Walking Wake in Tera Raids.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake (Suicune) and Iron Leaves (Virizion) Shiny models. pic.twitter.com/RB5QjBe1Mc — Pory (@pory_leeks) February 27, 2023

Can you catch Shiny Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for trainers looking to find the rarest variant of Walking Wake, this Paradox Pokémon is Shiny-locked, according to the leaked information. This lines up with previous raids, like the Greninja Tera Raid, which was also Shiny-locked.

But unlike Greninja, which can breed and has the chance of producing Shiny offspring, Paradox Pokémon cannot be bred, meaning you won’t have a chance to obtain a Shiny Walking Wake from hatching eggs, either. Unless Game Freak adds a way to catch Walking Wake in the wild like other Paradox Pokémon in Area Zero, there won’t be any way to find the color alternatives.

But hopeful fans should keep their eyes on the horizon. With files existing in the game for Shiny variants of both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves and a DLC on the way, there’s at least a chance we could see these two forms arrive in Paldea soon enough.