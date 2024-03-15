Best Incineroar moveset in Pokémon Go

For anyone who wants to add Incineroar to their Pokémon Go team, now is the time to do so. Incineroar can learn a variety of attacks, and if you teach it the correct moveset, it can be a monster of a Pokémon to deal with for opponents.

There are multiple options to consider, and with Incineroar getting a Community Day in Pokémon Go during March 2024, there are going to be even more choices. The moveset update following the Community Day makes Incineroar a viable choice moving forward, but expect to properly prepare your team to protect it from select Pokémon throughout the Battle League.

Best Incineroar attacks in Pokémon Go

When it comes to using Incineroar, the best attacks to teach it are the fast move Snarl and the charged moves Darkest Lariat and Blast Burn. These moves are standout choices for Incineroar, making it an incredibly dangerous Dark and Fire-type Pokémon.

Snarl has always been the best choice for Incineroar in Pokémon Go. If you already have an Incineroar with Snarl, switching to grab Darkest Lariat and Blast Burn is how you can finish making it a powerful Pokémon. But if you have a Litten that you’ve been sitting on with superb stats (maybe even a Shiny version), make sure to always grab Snarl or swap it out for this attack when it fully evolves. Incineroar’s other choices, Double Kick and Fire Fang, don’t quite stack up, even if Double Kick is a great Fighting-type move in terms of overall damage and energy.

For Incineroar’s charged moves, Darkest Lariat and Blast Burn are fantastic choices. Darkest Lariat requires 60 energy for you to use it, but the 120 damage output makes it a great option. You could use Dark Pulse more often as it needs 50 energy but it does 80 damage, and that’s a huge difference in favor of Darkest Lariat. Finally, Blast Burn is the best Fire-type move for Incineroar to learn, with the other options being Blaze Kick, Fire Blast, and Flame Charge.

Is Incineroar good in Pokémon Go?

I think Incineroar is a good, strong Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but it’s not a game-changing choice. It’s a solid pick that primarily focuses on attack, and it’s useful when you want to switch it out for your lead ‘mon. I advise against using it as your final choice as it doesn’t have incredible defenses.

The Community Day moves that Incineroar can learn are significant upgrades to its Pokémon Go kit. It’s a stronger Pokémon now that it can use Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat. Although they’re upgrades, Incineroar is still a tough choice in several Pokémon Go battle leagues. If you do use it on your team make sure to optimize it for the Ultra League: The Great and Master Leagues are too much for Incineroar.

