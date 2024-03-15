Pokémon Go Litten Community Day event guide: All bonuses and new content

Every Community Day is a spectacle, but things tend to get extra spicy when Niantic puts a Starter Pokémon in the spotlight. For Pokémon Go’s March Community Day, Litten is the focal point, which means you’ll have bonuses and other content centered around the Fire Cat Pokémon.

Set to run from 2pm to 5pm local time on March 16, Litten Community Day brings the typical Community Day event formula back with no additional flare—aside from Incineroar gaining two powerful new moves. That results in returning event bonuses for all players, additional raids after the event ends, and the debut of Shiny Litten in Pokémon Go. So here’s a full overview of the event, along with details on the paid Special Research story.

Pokémon Go Litten Community Day event schedule and content guide

This is a smashing victory for Incineroar. Image via Nintendo

Since this is a Community Day event, Litten is the only Pokémon in the spotlight and all of the featured content plays into that fact.

During this event, you’ll be able to catch Shiny Litten for the first time if you’re lucky—with boosted odds to find one between 2pm to 5pm local time in the event hours and the bonus raids. When you evolve a Litten into Torracat and Incineroar, the Fire Cat line can now learn the Charged Moves Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat, potentially shifting how powerful the Pokémon is in the game.

Like all Community Day events, you can also purchase a $1 Special Research ticket from the in-game shop to access the event-exclusive Special Research story. This will feature rewards like more Litten encounters and Candy, with some bonus items too.

All Pokémon Go Litten Community Day boosted spawns and event bonuses

For Litten Community Day, Litten will appear more frequently in the wild with boosted Shiny odds during the event period. You can also take part in bonus raids from 5pm to 10pm local time after the event where you can defeat Torracat in four-star raids where, after clearing them, Litten will spawn around the Gym for 30 minutes with those same, increased Shiny chances.

Here is a full list of the Litten Community Day event bonuses:

Increased spawns and Shiny odds for Litten.

Incineroar can now learn Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat.

Featured PokéStop Showcases for Litten.

Three-hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense.

Double Catch Candy and chance to obtain Candy XL when catching Pokémon.

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust.

One additional Special Trade can be made.

