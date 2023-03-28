Can Litten be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

One of the most beloved Fire-type starters from Generation VII, Litten, is included in the list of Pokémon available in the game, and will sometimes get a spotlight in an event or a Spotlight Hour. Many players have been wondering if the cute little cat can be caught Shiny in Pokémon Go, especially when these events come around.

In addition to its fellow Generation VII starters, Litten was added to the game on March 1, 2022, and they were added as non-Shiny versions. Starters are some of the most sought-after Pokémon in the virtual reality game, so naturally, they’re chomping at the bit to get it Shiny.

Can you catch Shiny Litten in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Litten is still not Shiny in Pokémon Go. Since they’ve been included for over a year now, players are starting to get antsy as to why they don’t have Shiny versions yet. Typically, Shiny Pokémon are added to the game during events like Spotlight Hours, Go Fests, or Community Days. Litten has had some Spotlight Hours and been included in events like the Season of Alola. Their Shiny forms are still under wraps, however.

There is currently no future event where the Shiny Litten will be available, so players are stuck waiting until Niantic chooses to debut Litten in its Shiny form.

What does Shiny Litten look like in Pokémon Go?

A Shiny Litten is starkly different from its normal form. While the common Litten is black and red in color with yellow eyes, the Shiny Litten flips the main color and turns it white. The yellow eyes and red accents are kept, but the white fur on the cat gives it a very obvious contrast to its normal form.

The vibrant change in color will make it easy for players to see the difference between the two. That way, when the Shiny pops up, players will certainly notice and be able to take the appropriate actions in order to catch it successfully.