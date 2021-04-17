All regular cards from Pokémon TCG Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist sets revealed

Less than a week away from the launch of Pokémon TCG Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist sets, all regular cards have been revealed.

The two sets are themed around the Sword and Shield Crowned Tundra DLC and include many of the Pokémon reintroduced in the expansion alongside some new additions.

A full list of normal cards from both sets was shared to the Pokémon forum Pokebeach earlier in the week.

The Silver Lance set is led by Ice Rider Calyrex. The three variants of this Pokémon card were already revealed previously.

The set will also include full art V and Vmax cards for the Legendary Pokémon Tornadus. It has been some time since this fifth-generation Legendary Pokémon had a new addition not appearing previously in the Sword and Shield card sets.

Jet Black Poltergeist brings players the Shadow Rider Calyrex also in three variants of different rarity.

There are a variety of new cards also in set including two new V and Vmax variants for Celebi.

Since this reveal was only the regular cards, we can expect to see some secret rare cards being revealed before the public gets their hands on the cards this coming Friday, April 23.

The secret rare variants of both Calyrex Vmax cards have been revealed also on Pokebeach and the rest are expected to be showcased by Tuesday.

For players outside of Japan or those who collect the English card sets that want to get their hands on these cards, many will be released as part of the Chilling Reign set coming out in June.