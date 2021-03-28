Ice Rider Calyrex V, Shadow Rider Calyrex V, Cresselia, and more revealed for Pokémon OCG Silver Lance, Jet-Black Spirit

Just a few days after the promo variants of Ice Rider Calyrex V and Shadow Rider Calyrex V were revealed for the Pokémon OCG “Jumbo Pack,” we now know what the cards will look like in the upcoming Silver Lance and Jet-Black Spirit sets.

The cards were shown off at Japan’s Pokémon Champion League tournament, and included the regular and full art versions of Ice Rider Calyrex V and Shadow Rider Calyrex V, a new Cresselia card, and more.

Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach

Just from the cards that were shown, it’s clear the new set will feature a lot of references to Pokémon Sword and Shield’s second set of DLC, The Frozen Tundra beyond just having Calyrex included. There is a Stadium card called Old Cemetery that looks like the area in the game where players would pick Spectrier and lead to obtaining Shadow Rider Calyrex.

Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach

There is also a new Supporter for the Ice-type Gym leader Melony that will likely have a very pricy full-art variant in the final set.

In total, nine cards were revealed, all of which will be included in the Silver Lance and Jet-Black Spirit sets for OCG players, and will be released in the TCG in June as part of the Chilling Reign set.

