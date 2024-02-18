All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is stacked with various pieces of research to keep players busy from event start to end in Los Angeles, though only some of it can be completed traditionally.

While you are out playing Pokémon Go in LA on Feb. 17 and 18, you will have six unique pieces of Timed Research to complete. All of these are split between four different gameplay methods and run throughout the entire event—though one of them is also available for players to access at home without an event ticket.

None of this content coincides with the global Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research or the event-exclusive Go Tour: 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research. If you are looking for a guide on what is available and how to complete it, here is a full overview of Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA’s Timed Research.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA – Full Timed Research list and all rewards

Get out there and catch those ‘mons! Photo via Niantic

In total, there are six pieces of Timed Research available during Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA, with three of them being nearly identical. You will need to find specific PokéStops, enter a special promo code, team up with other players in Party Play, and take Go Snapshots to finish all of this content before the event ends.

All Pokémon Go Regigigas Party Play: Legends 486 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Complete a Party Challenge Regirock encounter

Complete two Party Challenges Regice encounter

Complete three Party Challenges Registeel encounter



Total Rewards: 486 Stardust, 486 XP, and a Regigigas encounter

All Pokémon Go Tour: Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Go Tour: Azelf Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Take a Snapshot of Azelf in the wild 482 Stardust



Total Rewards: Azelf encounter

Go Tour: Mesprit Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Take a Snapshot of Mesprit in the wild 481 Stardust



Total Rewards: Mesprit encounter

Go Tour: Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Take a Snapshot of Uxie in the wild 480 Stardust



Total Rewards: Uxie encounter

Full Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research details

For this Timed Research, you need to find 10 of the special Spiritomb 108 Lost Souls PokéStops spread around Los Angeles and Orange County. At each of those 10 PokéStops, spinning it will net you a Spiritomb encounter, and there are additional bonuses if you complete the full Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research.

Full Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Timed Research details

The Ghost in the Machine Timed Research is available globally to all players and is the only way to encounter Rotom (Regular Form) as it makes its Pokémon Go debut. You need to enter a special promo code that players at Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA deciphered to unlock it first but then it is a simple task to finish things up.

Some of this content will also be available during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 25 and 26, though not all of it has been confirmed yet. And, don’t forget you have the new Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude to finish too.