Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Timed Research tasks and rewards

Don't get crushed under all of the options.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 18, 2024 03:43 am
Regigigas V TCG card
Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is stacked with various pieces of research to keep players busy from event start to end in Los Angeles, though only some of it can be completed traditionally. 

Recommended Videos

While you are out playing Pokémon Go in LA on Feb. 17 and 18, you will have six unique pieces of Timed Research to complete. All of these are split between four different gameplay methods and run throughout the entire event—though one of them is also available for players to access at home without an event ticket. 

None of this content coincides with the global Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research or the event-exclusive Go Tour: 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research. If you are looking for a guide on what is available and how to complete it, here is a full overview of Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA’s Timed Research. 

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA – Full Timed Research list and all rewards

Pokemon Go players hanging out in Los Angeles.
Get out there and catch those ‘mons! Photo via Niantic

In total, there are six pieces of Timed Research available during Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA, with three of them being nearly identical. You will need to find specific PokéStops, enter a special promo code, team up with other players in Party Play, and take Go Snapshots to finish all of this content before the event ends. 

All Pokémon Go Regigigas Party Play: Legends 486 Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Complete a Party Challenge
    • Regirock encounter
  • Complete two Party Challenges
    • Regice encounter
  • Complete three Party Challenges
    • Registeel encounter

Total Rewards: 486 Stardust, 486 XP, and a Regigigas encounter

All Pokémon Go Tour: Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

Go Tour: Azelf Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Take a Snapshot of Azelf in the wild
    • 482 Stardust

Total Rewards: Azelf encounter

Go Tour: Mesprit Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Take a Snapshot of Mesprit in the wild
    • 481 Stardust

Total Rewards: Mesprit encounter

Go Tour: Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Take a Snapshot of Uxie in the wild
    • 480 Stardust

Total Rewards: Uxie encounter

Full Pokémon Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research details

For this Timed Research, you need to find 10 of the special Spiritomb 108 Lost Souls PokéStops spread around Los Angeles and Orange County. At each of those 10 PokéStops, spinning it will net you a Spiritomb encounter, and there are additional bonuses if you complete the full Go Tour: 108 Lost Spirits Timed Research.

Full Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Timed Research details

The Ghost in the Machine Timed Research is available globally to all players and is the only way to encounter Rotom (Regular Form) as it makes its Pokémon Go debut. You need to enter a special promo code that players at Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA deciphered to unlock it first but then it is a simple task to finish things up. 

Some of this content will also be available during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 25 and 26, though not all of it has been confirmed yet. And, don’t forget you have the new Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude to finish too.

related content
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA players bombarded with delays, gameplay issues
A banner for Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA players bombarded with delays, gameplay issues
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards
Pokemon Go players hanging out in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA players bombarded with delays, gameplay issues
A banner for Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA players bombarded with delays, gameplay issues
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards
Pokemon Go players hanging out in Los Angeles.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.