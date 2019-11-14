How to change Pokémon nicknames in Sword and Shield

If you gave a Pokémon a nickname that didn’t grow on you as you expected it to over the course of the game, there’s a way to change them in-game for the first time in Sword and Shield.

Nicknames are no longer permanent for the first time in the core RPG series. You can even change the nickname of a Pokémon you received from another trainer in a trade, but only once.

Here’s how you can change a Pokémon’s nickname in Sword and Shield.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Step one: Enter a Pokémon Center and you’ll notice a counter to the left side of the room. Walk toward it and hit the “A” button.

You'll see a list of options, including remembering a move and forgetting a move. Select "Rate a Nickname" and then pick the Pokémon whose nickname you want to change.

The man will eventually ask if you want to give it a better nickname. Hit "Yes" and you can then enter a new nickname of your choosing.

There’s no cost to doing this and you can do it as many times as you want as long as it’s a Pokémon that you caught. So feel free to change the nickname of your Pokémon to your heart’s desire.