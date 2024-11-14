How to get free packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Opening packs is the name of the game in Pokémon TCG Pocket. But without splashing the cash, there’s a restriction on how regularly you can open them. Fortunately for players, there are many ways to earn free packs.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is a collector’s dream with a wide array of cards to collect and regular updates are planned to bring more and more into the game. Of course, that means it’s going to be even more challenging to complete your Dex.

If you’re twiddling your fingers waiting for the 12-hour timer to pass before you can rip another pack, use our guide here to make sure you’ve earned all the freebies you possibly can.

How to open free packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Image via The Pokémon Company

Most packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket are free unless you buy Gold, but you have to wait 12 hours between each pack. Thankfully, you don’t need to be logged into the game before Pack Stamina refills, but it’s a lengthy wait—though the process can be sped up.

Earn and use Hourglasses

Check out the following methods of earning goodies. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two types of Hourglass in Pokémon TCG Pocket, with Pack Hourglasses reducing the amount of time required to wait to open a pack, while Wonder Hourglasses refill your Wonder Pick Stamina. Of the two, Pack Hourglasses are more valuable.

A single Pack Hourglass reduces the time on a Pack cooldown by one hour. To fully recharge your Pack Stamina immediately after opening a pack, 12 Pack Hourglasses are needed. Fortunately, there are many ways to earn them.

Defeating the AI in Solo Battles is the ideal starting point, as first time victories provide Pack Hourglasses as a reward. There are plenty of levels to work through, and some bonus objectives to complete, but you can just beat each opponent once to gain the main reward.

Pack Hourglasses are also awarded for completing Missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket, like opening a certain number of Packs, collecting a total number of cards, and gathering certain Pokémon. Some of these are secret quests, like the task that provides the Immersion Art Mew.

Daily Missions are also a great way to earn Pack Hourglasses in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Every 24 hours, these missions refresh and completing three will provide three Pack Hourglasses as a reward. The tasks are simple; open a pack, open two packs, complete a battle, and complete a Wonder Pick.

Use Shop Tickets

Shop Tickets are another valuable form of currency in Pokémon TCG Pocket, earned as rewards for completing objectives or receiving thanks from other players after a Wonder Pick or battle. You can also earn Shop Tickets if someone likes your collection, so make sure to flaunt your best cards.

There are various rewards that are purchased using Shop Tickets but Wonder Hourglasses are the most valuable. A single Pack Hourglass costs three Shop Tickets, while a bundle of six Pack Hourglasses costs six Shop Tickets.

There are only a limited number of rewards available for purchase, however. But the Hourglasses tab refreshes monthly.

Increase your level

Image via The Pokemon Company

Increasing your level in Pokémon TCG Pocket is a guaranteed way to open a fresh pack, as 12 Pack Hourglasses are provided as a reward for each level. As soon as you level up your account, you can redeem your reward for another pack.

As your level increases, the amount of experience required to reach the next level also increases, but experience is a reward for almost everything in Pokémon TCG Pocket— opening packs, completing battles, and even making a Wonder Pick provide experience as a reward.

How to farm free packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket

With every method listed above combined, it’s easy to collect enough Pack Hourglasses to regularly open packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket and, after a while, you should fall into a rhythm with the grind and can farm packs. I’ve outlined the basic steps below.

Complete three Daily Missions every day. Ensure all first-time rewards are earned in Solo Battles. Participate in limited-time events. Utilize the Wonder Pick and online battles as much as you can.

