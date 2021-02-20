All Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event items, clothing, boxes, and stickers

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto has added more than just gameplay-related content to the game. There are new event items, clothing, boxes, and stickers available for players to collect.

These items range from a free Event Box to event-exclusive stickers and clothing that will be available throughout the day—and some will be available in the following Kanto Celebration event, too.

If you’re participating in the event, here are all of the various items you can obtain through spinning PokéStops, browsing the in-game shop, or just being active during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto.

PokéStops and gym items

Throughout the day, players can obtain up to nine free Raid Passes by visiting gyms. These aren’t stackable, so you need to have less than the maximum of three regular Raid Passes in your inventory to collect a new one.

The event-exclusive stickers will also be found at PokéStops, so get to spinning if you want to collect them all.

Pokémon Go Tour sticker

Mew sticker

Mewtwo sticker

Kanto Tour clothing

Because this is a Kanto-themed event, Niantic has added items based on the three final stage starter Pokémon from Red and Green: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Masks based on their respective typings are also available in the in-game shop.

Water-type Mask – 100 PokéCoins

Fire-type Mask – 100 PokéCoins

Grass-type Mask – 100 PokéCoins

Charizard Jacket – 400 PokéCoins

Venusaur Jacket – 400 PokéCoins

Blastoise Jacket – 400 PokéCoins

You can even get a special hat based on the version you chose for the event if you complete the Special Research.

Event Box

As an added bonus for all players, an Event Box is available for free in the in-game shop, which will give players 200 Poké Balls and three Remote Raid Passes.