All Special Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary is right around the corner and the festivities are starting early in Pokémon Go. On Feb. 20 from 9am to 9pm local time, the ticketed event called Pokémon Go Tour Kanto will be available for players featuring a spotlight on all things Kanto.
Alongside this event, there’s a new Special Research that can lead to an encounter with the elusive shiny Ditto that’s making its debut in this event. Players that purchase the event ticket will have the opportunity to partake in this Special Research and reap all of the rewards.
Here’s a list of all of the tasks in the eight-part ticketed research, as well as all of the rewards included. But be warned, players only have until the one-day event is over to complete them.
Special Research part one
- Claim reward
- Pokéball x10
- Claim reward
- Razz Berry x3
- Claim reward
- Potion x3
Completion rewards:
- 150 XP
- Charmander encounter
- Incense x3
Special Research part two
- Use an incense
- Pokéball x50
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- Tangela encounter
- Take a snapshot of Charmander
- Poffin x1
Completion rewards:
- Charmander Candy x25
- Chansey encounter
- Pokéball x50
Special Research part three
- Earn three hearts with your Buddy
- Stardust x300
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Evolve a Charmander
- Charmander Candy x25
Completion rewards:
- Incense x2
- Cubone encounter
- Ultra Ball x25
Special Research part four
- Use an Incense
- Egg Incubator x1
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Pinap Berry x5
- Trade three Pokémon with a friend
- Charmander Candy x25
Completion rewards:
- Stardust x500
- Lickitung encounter
- Cubone Candy x25
Special Research part five
- Make three Nice Throws in a row
- Aerodactyl encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Star Piece x1
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Charmander Candy x25
Completion rewards:
- Premium Battle Pass x1
- Snorlax encounter
- Cubone Candy x25
Special Research part six
- Make three Nice Throws in a row
- Charmander Candy x25
- Battle in three Raids
- Mewtwo Candy x20
- Evolve one Pokémon
- Tour Cap (Red/Green) for your Trainer
Special Research part seven
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- 3,000 XP
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
- Mewtwo Candy x20
- Transfer 20 Pokémon
- 3,000 XP
Completion rewards:
- Lure Module x1
- Shiny Ditto encounter
- Lucky Egg x1
Special Research part eight
- Claim reward
- 3,000 XP
- Claim reward
- Stardust x3,000
- Claim reward
- 3,000 XP
Completion rewards:
- Ditto Candy x20
- Mew Candy x20
- Ditto Sticker x10