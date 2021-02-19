All Special Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary is right around the corner and the festivities are starting early in Pokémon Go. On Feb. 20 from 9am to 9pm local time, the ticketed event called Pokémon Go Tour Kanto will be available for players featuring a spotlight on all things Kanto.

Alongside this event, there’s a new Special Research that can lead to an encounter with the elusive shiny Ditto that’s making its debut in this event. Players that purchase the event ticket will have the opportunity to partake in this Special Research and reap all of the rewards.

Here’s a list of all of the tasks in the eight-part ticketed research, as well as all of the rewards included. But be warned, players only have until the one-day event is over to complete them.

Special Research part one

Claim reward Pokéball x10

Claim reward Razz Berry x3

Claim reward Potion x3



Completion rewards:

150 XP

Charmander encounter

Incense x3

Special Research part two

Use an incense Pokéball x50

Catch 30 Pokémon Tangela encounter

Take a snapshot of Charmander Poffin x1



Completion rewards:

Charmander Candy x25

Chansey encounter

Pokéball x50

Special Research part three

Earn three hearts with your Buddy Stardust x300

Catch 30 Pokémon 500 XP

Evolve a Charmander Charmander Candy x25



Completion rewards:

Incense x2

Cubone encounter

Ultra Ball x25

Special Research part four

Use an Incense Egg Incubator x1

Send three Gifts to Friends Pinap Berry x5

Trade three Pokémon with a friend Charmander Candy x25



Completion rewards:

Stardust x500

Lickitung encounter

Cubone Candy x25

Special Research part five

Make three Nice Throws in a row Aerodactyl encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Star Piece x1

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon Charmander Candy x25



Completion rewards:

Premium Battle Pass x1

Snorlax encounter

Cubone Candy x25

Special Research part six

Make three Nice Throws in a row Charmander Candy x25

Battle in three Raids Mewtwo Candy x20

Evolve one Pokémon Tour Cap (Red/Green) for your Trainer



Special Research part seven

Catch 30 Pokémon 3,000 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon Mewtwo Candy x20

Transfer 20 Pokémon 3,000 XP



Completion rewards:

Lure Module x1

Shiny Ditto encounter

Lucky Egg x1

Special Research part eight

Claim reward 3,000 XP

Claim reward Stardust x3,000

Claim reward 3,000 XP



Completion rewards: