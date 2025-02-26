All Pokémon Day 2025 promo cards and how to get them

Pokémon Day celebrations are in full swing, and collectors can get their hands on two exclusive cards as part of the celebrations—but they can be difficult to get your hands on if you’re not sure exactly where to look.

Pokémon usually introduces special promo cards alongside Pokémon Day, featuring a stamp in the bottom-right of the image, and this year’s celebrations follow Prismatic Evolutions by featuring Eevee and one of the evolutions, Sylveon.

We’ve got the details you need if you’re on the hunt for the two promos available as part of the Pokémon Day celebrations.

How to get the Eevee Pokémon Day 2025 promo

A beauty. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Eevee Pokémon Day 2025 promo is a variant of the Eevee card found in Prismatic Evolutions, with the addition of a Pikachu Pokémon Day 2025 stamp in the bottom-right of the image.

In the U.S., the promo is only available in the Prismatic Evolutions two-pack Blister, although, like many other Prismatic Evolutions products, it has been difficult to find in stock. The secondary market is currently the main place to land the Eevee Pokémon Day 2025 promo.

For those in the U.K., the Eevee Pokémon Day 2025 promo is available as a gift from the Pokémon Center online store and select retailers for purchases over £29.99 until March 27 or until stocks last, as detailed in a blog post.

The select retailers in the U.K. include HMV, Waterstones, Harrods, Hamleys, WHSmith, Game, and Forbidden Planet.

How to get the Sylveon Pokémon Day 2025 promo

Stamped out. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Sylveon Pokémon Day 2025 promo is potentially the hardest of the two promos to get your hands on, depending on your location, as it is distributed at local Pokémon Leagues during the Pokémon Day celebrations on Feb. 27.

Use TPCi’s event locator to find local events and inquire about availability. There is no other way to obtain the Sylveon promo directly unless you head to secondary markets and buy the card outright. Due to the limited availability, the price is higher than Eevee.

