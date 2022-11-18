You'll need to get the order right.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have gyms just like many of your favorite Pokémon games from previous generations, however, in these new games reaching the gym leader can be very different.

In the case of Medali Gym, you’ll need to solve a puzzle outside of the Gym before you are able to challenge its leader. Fortunately, with some guidance, you can make quick work of this challenge.

Here’s all you need to know so you can order the secret menu item and get access to the leader of Medali Gym.

All Order Secret Menu Item answers for Medali Gym test in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’ll need to find three clues before you can uncover the secret menu time and gain access to the Medali Gym leader. To get these clues you’re going to have to beat three separate trainers in battle.

Here is a step-by-step guide so you can collect all of the queues and gain access to the Gym leader.

First, take the clue you were given at the Medali Gym and speak to the office worker sitting up at the bar in the Treasure Eatery. This NPC will give you the first part of the Secret Menu that you need which is “Lemon.”

Next, find Adara standing in the center of the city saying they will beat the Medali Gym. Speak to them and you’ll need to beat them in battle.

Once you win you’ll be given a clue: “Odd one out at the ice cream stands.” Head to the nearby ice cream stands and on the far left you’ll see the next ingredient which is “Grilled Rice Balls”.

The third clue can be acquired from another student this time Gisela. She is located within the amphitheater stairs. Beat her in battle and receive your next clue, “a dark spot surrounded by stairs”. Head down the stairs into the amphitheater and interact with the barred door. Here you’ll be given a third ingredient, Fire Blast.

Finally, your last clue will require you to beat the student Santiago in battle. They can be found on the side of the road asking if “anyone here is taking the Gym Test”. Once you win you’ll learn that the final ingredient is found by listening closely to the “blue bird Pokémon.”

Cross the road and head towards the man with the said Pokémon and it will shout out the final clue.

Now go to the Treasure Eatery and order the following.

Grilled Rice Balls

Medium Serving

Extra Crispy, Fire Blast Style

Lemon

Now that you’ve done that you should have access to challenge the Gym Leader and claim your new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet badge!