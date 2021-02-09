All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2021 event

Pokémon Go is going to be keeping players busy on Valentine’s Day with the return of its annual event that will feature tons of pink Pokémon.

Not only will you be able to encounter Pokémon like Nidoran and Feebas, but Munna will be making its Pokémon Go debut too. You can even evolve the Psychic-type into Musharna by using a Unova Stone.

As a bonus, players who manage to evolve a Kirlia into a Gardevoir or Gallade during the event will be rewarded with the evolved Pokémon knowing Synchronoise.

Here is everything you need to know about the Valentine’s Day 2021 event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Nidoran♀ (Shiny Available)

Nidoran♂ (Shiny Available)

Plusle (Shiny Available)

Minun (Shiny Available)

Volbeat (Shiny Available)

Illumise (Shiny Available)

Feebas (Shiny Available)

Luvdisc (Shiny Available)

Munna

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Eevee (Shiny Available)

Cleffa (Shiny Available)

Igglybuff (Shiny Available)

Togepi (Shiny Available)

Luvdisc (Shiny Available)

Munna

Woobat (Shiny Available)

Cottonee

Event Specific Raids

One-star raids Ralts (Shiny Available) Volbeat (Shiny Available) Illumise (Shiny Available) Feebas (Shiny Available) Munna Espurr

Three-star raids Togetic Espeon Umbreon Gardevoir Gallade Alomomola

Five-star raids Latios (Shiny Available) Latias (Shiny Available)

Mega Raids Mega Pidgeot Mega Gyarados Mega Ampharos



Event Bonuses