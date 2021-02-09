All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, including version exclusives

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is a very strange event because it offers players a lot to do, but limits some of that behind both a paid ticket and two different versions.

On Feb. 20, players will pick between exploring the Kanto-themed event in either Red or Green version, which will change which Pokémon are going to be popping up and a few other details.

Outside of the version-exclusive content, players will be able to obtain all of the original 150 Pokémon during the event, with almost all of them having Shiny variants available too. Spearow, Paras, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Ditto, Snorlax, and Mew will all be available as Shinies for the first time.

Regardless of which version you choose, here is everything you need to know about the event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids. All applicable sections have been divided into availability for the specific versions.

Spawn Increases

Because all 150 generation one Pokémon are available, only the version exclusives will be listed. Each version will have two sections, one for increased Incense spawns and the other for increased Shiny rates.

Red Version Incense Spawns

Ekans (Shiny Available)

Oddish (Shiny Available)

Mankey (Shiny Available)

Growlithe (Shiny Available)

Scyther (Shiny Available)

Electabuzz (Shiny Available)

Red Version Shiny Spawns

Ekans

Nidoran♀

Oddish

Diglett

Mankey

Growlithe

Ponyta

Shellder

Drowzee

Krabby

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Scyther

Electabuzz

Kabuto

Green Version Incense Spawns

Sandshrew (Shiny Available)

Vulpix (Shiny Available)

Meowth (Shiny Available)

Bellsprout (Shiny Available)

Magmar (Shiny Available)

Pinsir (Shiny Available)

Green Version Shiny Spawns

Sandshrew

Nidoran♂

Vulpix

Meowth

Psyduck

Bellsprout

Geodude

Exeggcute

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Tangela

Horsea

Magmar

Pinsir

Omanyte

Shiny odds for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, and Dratini will be universally boosted for all players during the event.

Event Egg Pool (5km)

TBD

Event Specific Raids

One-star TBD

Three-star TBD

Five-star Articuno (Hurricane) Zapdos (Thunder Shock) Moltres (Sky Attack) Mewtwo (Psystrike)

Mega Raids TBD



Event Bonuses