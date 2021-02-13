Full Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event schedule

You'll want to keep up with the location-themed hour blocks.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is a one-day event that will run on Feb. 22, but it is being split into several different mini-events themed around various aspects of the original Pokémon games.

Along with selecting between Red and Green versions prior to the start of the event, players will also experience location-themed hour blocks based on several cities and towns from the Kanto region.

These locations will be used to fuel five of the 10 Collection Challenges running throughout the event, and each will happen twice. The last two hours of Go Tour: Kanto will incorporate all of the Pokémon from each location, however, giving players one last chance to finish all of their challenges.

Here’s the full schedule for the location-themed hour blocks, with all times set to local time.

9am to 10am: Pallet Town

10am to 11am: Pewter City

11am to 12pm: Cerulean City

12pm to 1pm: Fuchsia City

1pm to 2pm: Pokémon League

2pm to 3pm: Pallet Town

3pm to 4pm: Pewter City

4pm to 5pm: Cerulean City

5pm to 6pm: Fuchsia City

6pm to 7pm: Pokémon League

7pm to 9pm: Pokémon from all previous hours

As an added bonus, each hour will rotate overworld music too, adding in music inspired by the original game put together by Pokémon’s original soundtrack composer, Junichi Masuda.

Some of the Collection Challenges will also carry over into the Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration, which is a slightly different event that will extend parts of the Kanto Tour until Feb. 27.