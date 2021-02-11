Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration event to extend Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

There will be some slight changes, but the events will connect.

While Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto will only be a one-day event, Niantic is expanding on it with an additional event that will follow in the footsteps of the previous region-themed content we’ve seen over the last few months.

From Feb. 21 to 27, the Pokémon Go Kanto Celebration event will pick up right where Go Tour: Kanto leaves off. It’ll bring with it new Field Research, special moves for certain Pokémon, and an extension for some of the Collection Challenges that will be featured in Go Tour: Kanto.

Starting with the usual content, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Incense will attract Pokémon like Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen, and several others.

Many of those same Pokémon will be appearing in raids. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will continue to spawn in five-star raids throughout the event, too.

If you don’t manage to finish all of the Collection Challenges during Go Tour: Kanto, some of them will carry over into the Kanto Celebration. You can check your progress for all of the Collection Challenges in Today View once the events go live.

As a bonus, players can evolve certain Pokémon during the event to have them learn moves that were previously exclusive to Community Days. Here are the Pokémon that Niantic has confirmed will be compatible.

Evolve Ivysaur into Venusaur (Frenzy Plant)

Evolve Charmeleon into Charizard (Blast Burn)

Evolve Wartortle into Blastoise (Hydrop Cannon)

Evolve Pichu into Pikachu (Surf)

Evolve Eevee into any of its evolutions (Last Resort)

Evolve Dragonair into Dragonite (Draco Meteor)

More information about this event will go live during Go Tour: Kanto, but you can basically just view it as an extension of the event heading into Pokémon Day on Feb. 27.