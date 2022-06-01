All habitat rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and details for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will have players around the world gathering together to complete challenges, solve research tasks, and catch new Pokémon over the course of two days. And, just like with previous big events, Niantic is utilizing the habitat rotation format again to keep some of those Pokémon encounters fresh throughout the day.

Habitat rotations are used to split portions of bigger events up in a way that allows players to encounter specific species of Pokémon during a set period of time before changing to something else.

For Go Fest 2022, this means on June 4 from 10am to 6pm local time, players will have a standard habitat rotation themed around the City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra, while June 5 will combine all of them and throw caution to the wind. Each of the four habitat rotations will appear twice during that timeframe along with their own Pokémon that will spawn more frequently in the wild and when Incense is being used.

Not only will all four habitats have unique encounters, but they will have individual Collection Challenges themed around those increased spawns too. If you plan on trying to complete all of the Collection Challenges, here are all the details you need to know for when each habitat will be active and what you can expect to see in each.

Also, Gracidea Flower Pikachu will be appearing throughout the event in the wild and in Photobombs, along with Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U, which will appear more frequently when Incense is used.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 City Habitat Collection Challenge

The focus for the City habitat is as straightforward as ever, with most of the Pokémon being native to the biggest cities, whether by nature like Litten and Pidove, or by virtue of the people living there, such as Magnemite and Trubbish.

This habitat will rotate in at 10am and again at 2pm local time.

All City Habitat spawns

Normal — Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Bronzor, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Golett, Galarian Weezing, and Litten.

Incense — Klink.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Plains Habitat Collection Challenge

Heading into the Plains, players will encounter more Pokémon known for spending time in open spaces or away from cities. This lineup features some odd choices like Larvitar and Shelmet, but the likes of Girafarig, Litleo, and Buizel make up for it in theme. This will also be the first time players can find a Shiny Axew!

This habitat will rotate at 11am and again at 3pm local time.

All Plains Habitat spawns

Normal — Girafarig, Dunsparce, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Rufflet, Litleo, and Axew.

Incense — Torkoal.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Rainforest Habitat Collection Challenge

Water, plants, poisonous animals… and a panda. This mostly makes sense for a rainforest, and players will encounter quite a few rare Pokémon like Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Rowlet, along with others like Pancham, Skrelp, and Slakoth.

This habitat will rotate at 12pm and again at 4pm local time.

All Rainforest Habitat spawns

Normal — Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Centipede, Karrablast, Binacle, Skrelp, Rowlet, and Pancham.

Incense — Tropius.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Tundra Habitat Collection Challenge

Have you ever seen a seagull in the frozen tundra? Well, you will during Go Fest 2022 as Wingull appears alongside Meditite as outliers among the likes of Piplup, Spheal, Bergmite, and a slew of thematically matching Pokémon. Galarian Mr. Mime will also be appearing, giving players a nice encounter with the dancing regional variant.

This habitat will be in rotation at 1pm and 5pm local time

All Tundra Habitat spawns

Normal — Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Vanillite, Cubchoo, Bergmite, Popplio, and Galarian Darumaka

Incense — Galarian Mr. Mime