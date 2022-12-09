While most types in the Pokémon series are balanced to be used both offensively and defensively, some function much better in one role in particular. One of these is the heavy-hitting Fighting-type, home of some of the most powerful Pokémon and attacks currently known.

The Fighting-type is one of the original 15 types first introduced in Pokémon Red and Green. While it wasn’t represented by a proper Gym in the Kanto region, players could face Fighting-type experts in Saffron City’s dojo, as well as through the Elite Four member Bruno—despite him not possessing a team entirely of this type.

Since then, Fighting-type specialists have remained a staple of the Pokémon series and are recognized as some of the most popular characters to date. Outside of trainers, the number of Fighting-type Pokémon has also increased exponentially, ranging from the typical bodybuilders to even dragons, luchadors, and sentient punching bags.

As the Fighting-type is one of the strongest existing offensive types, players often have to be wary of the barrage of damage these Pokémon can deal in a short amount of time. Even non-Fighting-type Pokémon have access to a plethora of Fighting-type moves for coverage that can catch opponents off-guard.

All Fighting-type weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fighting-type moves are super-effective against Normal, Steel, Rock, Ice, and Dark—all of which are fairly uncommon in normal gameplay until later stages, but remain popular options in the competitive meta due to their resistances. Even if players don’t bring a Fighting-type Pokémon, it’s worth bringing a Fighting-type move for coverage purposes.

Yet Fighting-type Pokémon are weak to some of the most common types in the game: Psychic, Flying, and Fairy. All of these deal super-effective damage and, due to the relatively low defenses that most Fighting-type Pokémon have, are capable of either dealing immense damage to them or knocking them out in one hit.

Ghost-type Pokémon are completely immune to Fighting-type attacks, while Poison, Fairy, Bug, Flying, and Psychic resist them. If players don’t have a Ghost-type to completely nullify Fighting-type attacks, having a Pokémon of one of these other types can get the job done efficiently.