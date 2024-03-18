Category:
2 of Scarlet and Violet’s best version-exclusive Pokémon headline next Tera Raid event

Catch these hands.
Karli Iwamasa
Published: Mar 17, 2024 10:24 pm
Brute Bonnet and Iron Hands as Tera Raid bosses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Image via The Pokémon Company

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event is going to feature two strong version-exclusive Paradox Pokémon, including one of the best ‘mons to come out of Generation IX.

From March 22 to 24, five-star Brute Bonnet and Iron Hands Tera Raids will appear across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Brute Bonnet Tera Raids will pop up in the overworld for Scarlet players, while Iron Hands is going to be the representative for Violet. Despite these version-exclusive restrictions, there’s still an easy way for Violet players to participate in Brute Bonnet raids and for Scarlet players to face Iron Hands.

Iron Hands standing in a cave
Iron Hands is a must-have for your Scarlet and Violet journey. Image via Game Freak

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature to join Brute Bonnet or Iron Hands raids, and it doesn’t matter which version you’re playing. This is a convenient way to catch version-exclusives like the Paradox Pokémon without having to trade with another player; you just have to make sure you take advantage while the event is live, since it’ll only be around for a few days.

So far, a few other Paradox Pokémon have received Tera Raid events, including Flutter Mane, Iron Jugulis, Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Iron Bundle. If this trend continues, we may eventually see all of the Paradox ‘mons get the Tera Raid treatment, and that could be good news for the rarer ones. In particular, it would be great to see Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids make their return since that’s currently the only way to obtain them. Likewise, we’d love to have raids for Raging Bolt, Gouging Fire, Iron Boulder, and Iron Crown.

But for now, this is a perfect opportunity to fill out your Pokédex with version-exclusives if you haven’t done so already. Brute Bonnet is a scarier and less-used mushroom than the popular Amoonguss, but it’s still a fun Grass-type ‘mon that can cause a lot of trouble. Meanwhile, Iron Hands is hands down one of the best Pokémon you can have in Scarlet and Violet—it’s proven to be a huge threat in competitive play, and it serves as a great counter for tough Tera Raids. I’m a Scarlet player, so I’ll definitely be using this event to catch a bunch of Iron Hands, just in case I need specific builds for my VGC or Tera Raid endeavors.

