All version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A new set of Pokémon games means a return to the never-ending cycle of returning franchise staples, including regional exclusive Pokémon that will only be available to players depending on which version of the game they select.

For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this “feature” returns as Game Freak once again puts a focus on multiplayer elements with the ability to trade, battle, and explore the open world of Paldea.

Overall, Scarlet and Violet are changing a lot just by adding in new multiplayer elements with that open-world concept. But version exclusives still serve the same purpose they always have—giving Game Freak a way to push players to either connect with other players or purchase a second copy of the game themselves.

Thankfully, it appears that grouping up with friends to play in online sessions might unlock the ability to catch Pokémon that would otherwise be locked to different versions of the game, likely as long as at least one person in the party is playing on that other copy. More details on that will be shared closer to release, but for now, here are all of the Pokémon we currently know are version-exclusive encounters for Scarlet or Violet.

And there could be some additional elements included in these new games that haven’t been officially announced yet that could expand the time spent thinking about version exclusives too.

What Pokémon are version exclusive in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet version exclusives

Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar

Stonjourner

Koraidon

Pokémon Violet version exclusives